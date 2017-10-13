Jason Aldean resumes tour after Las Vegas tragedy

Story highlights Country singer suspended his tour after Las Vegas massacre

He tells Oklahoma audience he's playing show he intended before tragedy

(CNN) Thursday night Jason Aldean got to finish what he started in Las Vegas.

The country superstar returned to the stage for the first time since his performance abruptly ended when a gunman began firing on crowds October 1 at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Vegas, killing at least 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

Aldean was performing when the gunfire erupted, forcing him and his band to flee the stage as bullets rained down on concertgoers.

He suspended his tour immediately after the tragedy.

"I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do," Aldean said in a statement. "It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

