Heidi Klum praises 'brave women' who spoke out about Weinstein

(CNN) Heidi Klum says it's not just Harvey Weinstein.

The "Project Runway" host released a statement to People this week about the scandal that has besieged Weinstein, whose former company has co-produced her show.

"I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case," Klum said. "We would be naive to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood. This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world."

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal that has grown to include allegations of rape from four women including actress Rose McGowan.

Klum said "I think it would be hard to find a woman -- myself included -- who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature."

