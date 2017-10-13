'Great News' proved great at predicting the news

(CNN)Thursday's episode of NBC's "Great News" hit on a subject that has re-emerged as a top-of-mind issue in Hollywood and elsewhere after allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein first came to light one week ago.
The zany comedy about the behind-the-scenes hijinks at a cable news program tackled sexual harassment in an episode titled, "Honeypot."
In the episode, the program's high-powered female boss, Diana St. Tropez (played by guest star Tina Fey, who is also an executive producer of the series), gets accused of sexual harassment by members of the staff.
It begins when Greg (Adam Campbell) claims Diana deliberately made him pick up her pencil multiple times so she could objectify him out.
"Wait, that's it? Ugh, men always think women are trying to sleep with them," defends Katie (Briga Heelan), who considers Diana her mentor.
"Maybe it was innocent. But it felt wrong," Greg replied.
Later, more people come forward with stories about encounters with Diana.
Gene (Brad Morris) alleges he was told to eat a banana in front of her or else he'd be fired.
Wayne (Sheaun McKinney) alleges she made him dance if he wanted his request for a new piece of camera equipment approved.
"How many more men have to come forward before you believe us?" Wayne asks.
"In the words of the Cosby jurors, 'Duh, I dunno, more than 60,'" Katie says.
When confronted by Katie, Diana admits to her actions, but brushes them off.
"They wanted it," she says. Plus, the "off color comments"? They're just "locker room talk."
Diana praises Katie's "loyalty" before sending her away.
Later in the episode, it's revealed that Diana had purposefully done those things in hopes she would be reported to HR, and given a large pay-out sum.
"I've fought for work place equality for 25 years," she says, after the group's attempt to catch her harassment on tape falls flat. "I just what the men get: $40 million to go away."
Diana makes reference to the large exit sums given to late Fox News chief Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, and also Billy Bush, who was terminated from NBC after a years-old tape featuring him and then-candidate Donald Trump was surfaced by The Washington Post.
Diana eventually leaves, bound for another job as a result of a promotion, but not before asking, "I don't really understand what men get out of it -- that and golf."
Fey was unavailable to comment on the episode when contacted by CNN on Thursday.
The episode's airing comes amid a week in which the allegations against Weinstein have mounted, ranging from inappropriate behavior to sexual harassment and assault.
A spokeswoman for Weinstein told CNN this week that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied." Weinstein has also apologized for "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past."
The New York Times published its first report on the sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein one week ago.
By Sunday, Weinstein had been fired from The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother, Bob. He also stands to lose his status in at least two notable Hollywood organizations, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America.
Weinstein is seeking treatment, according to his spokeswoman.