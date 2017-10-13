'Great News' proved great at predicting the news

(CNN) Thursday's episode of NBC's "Great News" hit on a subject that has re-emerged as a top-of-mind issue in Hollywood and elsewhere after allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein first came to light one week ago.

The zany comedy about the behind-the-scenes hijinks at a cable news program tackled sexual harassment in an episode titled, "Honeypot."

In the episode, the program's high-powered female boss, Diana St. Tropez (played by guest star Tina Fey, who is also an executive producer of the series), gets accused of sexual harassment by members of the staff.

It begins when Greg (Adam Campbell) claims Diana deliberately made him pick up her pencil multiple times so she could objectify him out.

"Wait, that's it? Ugh, men always think women are trying to sleep with them," defends Katie (Briga Heelan), who considers Diana her mentor.

