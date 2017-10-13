Breaking News

By Adeel Raja, for CNN

Updated 6:15 AM ET, Fri October 13, 2017

Islamabad (CNN)A couple freed from militant captivity in Pakistan were on a flight to London on Friday, a Pakistani military source said.

Joshua Boyle, a Canadian, boarded a flight in Islamabad with his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children, the military source with direct knowledge of the arrangement told CNN.
They will fly on to Canada from London, the source said.
Boyle and Coleman were held for five years by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network in Afghanistan. Their three children were born during their time in captivity.
    They were freed Thursday in a mission carried out by Pakistani forces based on intelligence from US authorities.
    This is a developing story...