Breaking News

Philippines President Duterte lashes out as approval ratings slip

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 5:08 AM ET, Fri October 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Speaking at a business forum in Manila in December 2016, Duterte admitted killing suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Speaking at a business forum in Manila in December 2016, Duterte admitted killing suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
The day after Trump won the US presidential election in November 2016, Duterte said he and Trump share some traits.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
The day after Trump won the US presidential election in November 2016, Duterte said he and Trump share some traits.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
After reports emerged of a potentially blocked arms sale, Duterte told CNN Philippines in November 2016 that he would turn to Russia for weapons.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
After reports emerged of a potentially blocked arms sale, Duterte told CNN Philippines in November 2016 that he would turn to Russia for weapons.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
During a state visit to China in October 2016, Duterte announced his economic and military &#39;separation&#39; from the US.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
During a state visit to China in October 2016, Duterte announced his economic and military 'separation' from the US.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
In October 2016 Duterte expressed growing hostility with the US president.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
In October 2016 Duterte expressed growing hostility with the US president.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
After US president Barack Obama said he would raise extrajudicial killings in a meeting with Duterte, the Philippines President responded angrily on September 5, first in English then in Tagalog. As a result, Obama canceled the meeting.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
After US president Barack Obama said he would raise extrajudicial killings in a meeting with Duterte, the Philippines President responded angrily on September 5, first in English then in Tagalog. As a result, Obama canceled the meeting.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
As he addressed troops at the country&#39;s Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry&#39;s visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
As he addressed troops at the country's Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte&#39;s controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte's controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
In September 2016, Duterte likened himself to the Nazi leader and announced that he wants to kill millions of drug addicts.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
In September 2016, Duterte likened himself to the Nazi leader and announced that he wants to kill millions of drug addicts.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
He also lashed out at the womens&#39; group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
He also lashed out at the womens' group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
Hide Caption
15 of 17
At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
Duterte quote 17Duterte Quote 16Duterte quote 15Duterte Quote 14Duterte Quote 13rodrigo duterte quote 12Rodrigo Duterte quote 5Rodrigo Duterte quote 11Rodrigo Duterte quote 8Rodrigo Duterte quote 3Duterte Qoute 12Rodrigo Duterte quote 6Rodrigo Duterte quote 7Rodrigo Duterte quote 1Rodrigo Duterte quote 10Rodrigo Duterte quote 9Rodrigo Duterte quote 4

Story highlights

  • Philippines president launches tirade, calls for expulsion of EU diplomats
  • Rant comes at a time when Duterte's popularity falls to lowest level since he took power

(CNN)Not for the first time, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has embarked on a scathing, profanity-laced rant against perceived foes.

In a speech Thursday, the Philippines leader slammed EU ambassadors for allegedly criticizing his war against drugs, and told them they had 24 hours to leave Manila. That deadline is now up.
The drugs war, a central plank of Duterte's election campaign, has so far seen at least 12,000 people killed by police and vigilantes, according to nongovernmental agencies. The president says it's a necessary measure to combat drug abuse in the Philippines; the international community has widely condemned it.
    "You think that we are a bunch of morons here? You are the one. Now, the ambassadors of those countries -- if they are listening now -- tell me because we can have the diplomatic channels cut tomorrow. You leave my country in 24 hours. All! All of you," Duterte said.
    "You idiots came to our land, Indonesia, Malaysia...the British and the Philippines for the Americans and Spaniards and you have the gall to say to us, we will expel you... Why? Because we are angry at you for colonizing and stealing our resources for so many hundreds of years."
    Read More
    While the focus of his ire this time was the EU, he had incorrectly identified the source of the criticisms.
    The rebuke had actually come from the International Delegates of the Progressive Alliance, which had warned, when it visited the country in early October, that the Philippines may lose its EU Generalized Scheme of Preference (GPS) status if the killings continue.
    The EU said the International Delegates of the Progressive Alliance was not an EU mission, saying the statements made by the alliance "do not represent the position of the European Union."
    The Presidential Palace issued a statement, asserting that the alliance had "falsely portrayed itself as (an) EU mission."
    "Any group or person who unduly interferes in our domestic affairs demeans our status as a sovereign nation. For as long as this condition remains, the President is duty-bound to preserve the integrity of the State," the statement reads.
    One analyst, Richard Heydarian, an academic and political analyst who is the author of "The rise of Duterte: A populist revolt against elite democracy," told CNN that he thought the rant was "a knee-jerk reaction, not a final policy."

    'Honeymoon' over

    Was the outburst the result of a politician cornered?
    The rant came just days after a Philippine survey company, Social Weather Stations (SWS), released an approval poll which suggested that the President had a an approval rate of just 48% -- the first time his popularity has dipped below 50% during his 16-month presidency.
    Julkipli Wadi, former dean and professor at the University of the Philippines' Institute of Islamic Studies, says that for the Duterte presidency, "the honeymoon period has ended."
    "The Malacanang (presidential palace) has felt the pressure from human rights group and the opposition about the EJK," he said, referring to the acronym for "extrajudicial killings," the widely used terminology for drug killings committed by police or vigilantes.
    The premier's ratings have been dropping as the public tires of the bloody and seemingly intractable war on drugs, Wadi says. "Many people are really (angry)," calling the changing mood a "critical factor in the slide of Duterte's rating."

    Key death

    Street protests, especially in the wake of the killing of innocent teenager Kian Delos Santos in August, have begun to turn the tide against the previously well-supported campaign.
    Could teenager&#39;s shooting be a turning point in Duterte&#39;s war on drugs?
    Could teenager's shooting be a turning point in Duterte's war on drugs?
    "Kian was a turning point... this put the population into fear that their children could be killed," Wadi told CNN by phone.
    "People began to question the whole war on drugs."
    The turning of the tide of public opinion has left Duterte isolated and irritable, Heydarian said.
    An activist holds a poster against extra-judicial killings during a protest in Manila.
    An activist holds a poster against extra-judicial killings during a protest in Manila.
    "These things struck a raw nerve. Even before the (SWS poll) came out, he gave some incendiary rhetoric, lashed out," Herydarian told CNN.
    "He has been quite edgy, on the precipice of self-implosion."

    Drawn-out conflict

    Another factor which is affecting Duterte's popularity is the protracted siege of the Mindanao city of Marawi by ISIS-linked militants, analysts say.
    Duterte was caught wrong-footed -- and indeed, overseas -- when the Maute group of Islamist militants stormed the city in May, causing huge displacement of civilians.
    Bloodied and broken: Rising toll of Philippines&#39; war with ISIS
    Bloodied and broken: Rising toll of Philippines' war with ISIS
    Pockets of militants are still holed up in the city, holding hostages, and the military has time and again moved back projected dates for retaking it.
    The presence of extremists holding significant territory is a bloody nose for the president. Not only does Duterte need to "end the crisis," says Wadi, but also "to continue to address continuing radicalization.
    In addition, the "rehabilitation of the city will be a test case," for Duterte's leadership, he says.
    philippines marawi duterte isis watson lklv_00002523.jpg
    philippines marawi duterte isis watson lklv_00002523

      JUST WATCHED

      Philippines President begs for forgiveness

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Philippines President begs for forgiveness 01:31

    Changing course

    While his popularity is down, Heydarian doesn't think that the Duterte administration is in a death spiral.
    "Historically speaking, people like (former president Ninoy) Aquino faced major crises in their presidency where their numbers tumbled but the numbers recovered," he said, reasoning that in the face of growing opposition to the war on drugs, Duterte is trying to right the course.
    He's attempting this in part by switching the focus of arrests from street-level dealers to bigger players, and most notably, by turning over control of drug crimes to the Philippines Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) rather than local police forces.
    "The president is looking at certain recalibrations, (he's) suspending 'tokhang,' to focus on high value targets," Heydarian said, referring to the controversial door-to-door searches that the police have been carrying out.
    But, much like a previous attempt to suspend police from the war on drugs, which soon collapsed, Heydarian says that he doesn't think "it's a permanent change but a Machiavellian calculation" to boost Duterte's approval ratings.

    Misdirection?

    As a populist leader who has often delighted voters with his nonconformist attitude and unvarnished approach, could the EU slanging be an attempt to divert attention away from his diminishing popularity?
    "In the early days, maybe last year that kind of antic would increase his popularity and would entice more people to support him but this past month his comments, even his officials, have been (angered)," says Wadi.
    "The firebrand antics are probably not gaining much popular support these days."
    However, the academic concedes that, if a new election were held tomorrow, Duterte would probably win comfortably, largely due to the lack of a credible challenger.
    "(Voters) are beginning to know the real persona of the president ... They're becoming increasingly critical. But there's still no alternative."