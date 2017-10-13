What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)This week we celebrated International Day of the Girl, we wondered about the future of Thin Mints and we refused to sit through a looooong movie. Here's the lighter, politics-free side of this past week's news.
Bartender steals the show on 'Jeopardy!'
Everyone's favorite "Jeopardy!" contestant lost his winning streak this week. But don't feel too sorry for him -- $400,000 should serve as a nice consolation prize.
Boy Scouts will allow girls
When news broke that Boy Scouts of America will allow girls to join some rejoiced. However, Girl Scouts of the USA were less than thrilled. And some are left to wonder, how will this affect their yearly supply of Thin Mints?
Man finds winning ticket just in time
It's a good thing Jimmie Smith checked the pockets of his old shirt! Had he waited two days longer, he'd have lost out on $24.1 million.
Google Home Mini was eavesdropping
The horror! A major flaw was detected in Google's new smart speaker that allows it to secretly record conversations without users knowing.
One billionaire bets on another
Richard Branson is helping make Elon Musk's dream come true. Branson is investing in Hyperloop One, the high-speed transportation system designed by Musk.
"Blade Runner 2049" misfires at the box office
The sequel to the 1982 science fiction classic took the top spot at the box office, but it still failed to meet expectations. One major factor that may have hurt the film's box office was its lengthy run time: 2 hours and 43 minutes.