(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump threatens to leave Iran deal
After calling Iran a "rogue regime," President Donald Trump threatened to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement if Congress and US allies do not agree to strengthen it, throwing the future of the deal into doubt.
USA men's soccer coach resigns
Bruce Arena has resigned as head coach of the US men's soccer team following the team's embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year. Arena had been in charge for just 11 months.
Susan Collins won't run for governor
The Maine senator says she will bypass a run for governor in 2018 and stay in the Senate, where she's influential as a GOP swing vote.
Trump speech at Values Voter Summit
President Trump spoke to conservative voters at the annual Values Voter Summit in Washington. Trump dove into America's culture wars, praising his administration for "returning moral clarity to our view of the world" and ending "attacks on Judeo-Christian values."
UNC avoids punishment in NCAA case
An NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled Friday there wasn't enough evidence to charge the University of North Carolina with academic violations after allegations that the school ran fake "paper courses."