Trump threatens to leave Iran deal

After calling Iran a "rogue regime," President Donald Trump threatened to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement if Congress and US allies do not agree to strengthen it, throwing the future of the deal into doubt.

USA men's soccer coach resigns

Susan Collins won't run for governor

The Maine senator says she will bypass a run for governor in 2018 and stay in the Senate, where she's influential as a GOP swing vote.

Trump speech at Values Voter Summit

President Trump spoke to conservative voters at the annual Values Voter Summit in Washington. Trump dove into America's culture wars, praising his administration for "returning moral clarity to our view of the world" and ending "attacks on Judeo-Christian values."