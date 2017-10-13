Yabucoa, Puerto Rico (CNN) The waves from the Caribbean Sea crash on the shore right beneath the back window of Irma Torres' concrete-walled home in southeast Puerto Rico. Hurricane Maria ripped part of the roof away when it slammed into Yabucoa, Puerto Rico last month.

The house almost looks like it could crumble into the water any second.

Torres, 74, and her husband are too frail to leave their leave their homes for long stretches of time. It's too difficult for them to stand in long lines for the basic necessities.

They are cut off from medical care, like many others on the island.

Dr. Humberto Guzman, 39, says there are dialysis patients cut off from the routine treatment they desperately need and oxygen-dependent patients who aren't getting the medical supplies they need in time.

