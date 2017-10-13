Breaking News

Why Trump was wrong to lift Sudan sanctions

Tom Catena, Special for CNN

Updated 11:59 AM ET, Fri October 13, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

For more than a year, the Nuba people in South Kordofan have been facing attack from their own government. Almost 63,000 people have fled to the Yida refugee camp in South Sudan. Pictured is Asimara, aged three, who arrived at the camp with her family in July.
Photos: Erasing the Nuba (This gallery was first published in 2012)
Fleeing the bombsFor more than a year, the Nuba people in South Kordofan have been facing attack from their own government. Almost 63,000 people have fled to the Yida refugee camp in South Sudan. Pictured is Asimara, aged three, who arrived at the camp with her family in July.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
The Sudanese government argues it is fighting a rebellion led by the Sudan People&#39;s Liberation Movement. Pictured, SPLA-N soldiers train in the Nuba Mountians, South Kordofan in April 2012.
Photos: Erasing the Nuba (This gallery was first published in 2012)
Sudan People's Liberation Movement-NorthThe Sudanese government argues it is fighting a rebellion led by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement. Pictured, SPLA-N soldiers train in the Nuba Mountians, South Kordofan in April 2012.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
In the film &quot;Erasing the Nuba&quot; Rwandan-born journalist Yoletta Nyange documented the plight of the Nuba people. In this scene from the film, a column of refugees flees to the Yida refugee camp in South Sudan.
Photos: Erasing the Nuba (This gallery was first published in 2012)
'Erasing the Nuba'In the film "Erasing the Nuba" Rwandan-born journalist Yoletta Nyange documented the plight of the Nuba people. In this scene from the film, a column of refugees flees to the Yida refugee camp in South Sudan.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Nyange says this scene from the documentary shows a rocket fired by the Sudanese military, which fell inside a compound that housed a Nuba family.
Photos: Erasing the Nuba (This gallery was first published in 2012)
'Erasing the Nuba'Nyange says this scene from the documentary shows a rocket fired by the Sudanese military, which fell inside a compound that housed a Nuba family.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Many Nuba hide in caves to escape the bombs, says Nyange. Pictured, a mother rests with her child in a cave outside of Tess, South Kordofan, in April 2012.
Photos: Erasing the Nuba (This gallery was first published in 2012)
Hiding in the cavesMany Nuba hide in caves to escape the bombs, says Nyange. Pictured, a mother rests with her child in a cave outside of Tess, South Kordofan, in April 2012.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
This scene from the film shows a man who Nyange says had been traveling on a donkey for eight days when he met her film crew. He was making his way to the Yida refugee camp.
Photos: Erasing the Nuba (This gallery was first published in 2012)
'Erasing the Nuba'This scene from the film shows a man who Nyange says had been traveling on a donkey for eight days when he met her film crew. He was making his way to the Yida refugee camp.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
A woman and her child from the Nuba Mountains wait outside the Yida refugee camp registration center. &quot;There is no such thing as pens or notebooks for the thousands of children in need of an education at Yida,&quot; says Nyange.
Photos: Erasing the Nuba (This gallery was first published in 2012)
Yida refugee campA woman and her child from the Nuba Mountains wait outside the Yida refugee camp registration center. "There is no such thing as pens or notebooks for the thousands of children in need of an education at Yida," says Nyange.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
Yida asimaraSPLA-N nubaYoletta Nyange Erasing the Nuba 1Yoletta Nyange Erasing the Nuba 3kordofan caveYoletta Nyange Erasing the Nuba 2Yida woman child

Story highlights

  • Trump's administration has decided to lift the two-decade old sanctions against Sudan
  • Tom Catena writes about his disappointment that the sanctions have been lifted against Sudan despite not fulfilling conditions imposed by the Obama regime

Tom Catena is a doctor and missionary from New York. He's the only doctor permanently based in the Nuba Mountains for a population of more than half a million people. He is also the laureate of the 2017 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity.

The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN)I am deeply disappointed by the decision of the Trump administration to lift the two decades old sanctions against the Republic of Sudan.

Although the lifting of sanctions will hopefully offer some relief to the beleaguered poor of Sudan, I fear that it will only embolden and add a measure of legitimacy to a regime with a long track record of human rights abuses and atrocities committed against its own people.
I am afraid that this new found source of strength will make it more difficult to push the government to find a peaceful resolution to all of the armed conflicts within Sudan.
    Former President Obama signed an executive order in January 2017 temporarily lifting a few sanctions and paving the way for the possibility of a permanent lifting if the Khartoum government complied with several conditions over the ensuing six months.
    Dr. Tom Catena
    Dr. Tom Catena

    Military offensive

    Read More
    These requirements included cessation of offensive military activity and aerial bombardment in the war zones of Darfur, Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile, cooperation on counter terrorism and improvement in humanitarian access into the rebel held areas.
    I can vouch for the fact that there have been no new offensives or aerial bombardments in Nuba since January.
    However, conversely, there has not been a drop of humanitarian aid reaching us here in the Nuba Mountains during that time period. Simply said, not all of the conditions have been met to justify a permanent lifting of sanctions.
    Sudan refugees: Taking back their story
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Adil Mustafa Hamdan, 21, is a student at the Soba Secondary Refugee School. He was one of 21 students selected to take a digital storytelling course through the UN Refugee Agency project. Like many of the students that graduated from the course, he aspires to be a photojournalist.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I would go to the Nuba Mountains and photograph people with no clothes, no shoes; I&#39;d photograph soldiers while they are fighting; I&#39;d photograph airplanes that drop bombs. I would show through my photos and explain through my stories the situation in the Nuba Mountains,&quot; he says.
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    From refugees to photojournalistsAdil Mustafa Hamdan, 21, is a student at the Soba Secondary Refugee School. He was one of 21 students selected to take a digital storytelling course through the UN Refugee Agency project. Like many of the students that graduated from the course, he aspires to be a photojournalist.
    "I would go to the Nuba Mountains and photograph people with no clothes, no shoes; I'd photograph soldiers while they are fighting; I'd photograph airplanes that drop bombs. I would show through my photos and explain through my stories the situation in the Nuba Mountains," he says.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;What do you want?&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I just want there to always be enough food.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Why are you laughing?&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Because I am very satisfied now.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Adil Mustafa Hamdan
    "What do you want?"
    "I just want there to always be enough food."
    "Why are you laughing?"
    "Because I am very satisfied now."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;What do you want to be when you grow up?&lt;br /&gt;&quot;A hunter.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;What do you want to hunt?&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I want to hunt gazelles, monkeys, hawks and other animals that you find in the bush.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;What is the hardest thing about hunting?&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;When you get caught by the police.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Adil Mustafa Hamdan
    "What do you want to be when you grow up?
    "A hunter."
    "What do you want to hunt?"
    "I want to hunt gazelles, monkeys, hawks and other animals that you find in the bush.
    "What is the hardest thing about hunting?"
    "When you get caught by the police."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;I left the Nuba Mountains because of the war in &#39;83. At that time, we left in a group of 57 people. Only nine of us survived the journey. I was the youngest, only seven years old. &lt;br /&gt;One day, my father was very sick and he began to tell me the names of all of my uncles. When he finished he died. I stayed for seven more years until the people signed a peace agreement, which was in 2005. &lt;br /&gt;I said to myself, let me see what will happen. After six years I prepared to go back to my homeland, but when I was about to start my journey the war broke out. I thought, &#39;I&#39;ll never see my family. I will die as my father died.&#39; &lt;br /&gt;Then people began to arrive from the Nuba Mountains to the camp. The first person I spoke to turned out to be my uncle. It was the best moment of my life. This is why I am happy. Because I have found my relatives.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;em&gt;Khalid Idriss, refugee since 1985&lt;/em&gt;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Adil Mustafa Hamdan
    "I left the Nuba Mountains because of the war in '83. At that time, we left in a group of 57 people. Only nine of us survived the journey. I was the youngest, only seven years old.
    One day, my father was very sick and he began to tell me the names of all of my uncles. When he finished he died. I stayed for seven more years until the people signed a peace agreement, which was in 2005.
    I said to myself, let me see what will happen. After six years I prepared to go back to my homeland, but when I was about to start my journey the war broke out. I thought, 'I'll never see my family. I will die as my father died.'
    Then people began to arrive from the Nuba Mountains to the camp. The first person I spoke to turned out to be my uncle. It was the best moment of my life. This is why I am happy. Because I have found my relatives."
    Khalid Idriss, refugee since 1985
    Hide Caption
    4 of 16
    Aziz Hassan Eidiie was born in 1990 in the Nuba village of Kauda. When war broke out in his home in 2011, he had to stop his schooling. He was able to resume it at the Soba Secondary School. Many of his photographs focus on the lives of the young men inside the camp. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;I am happy to have become a photographer, because this was one of my dreams,&quot; he says.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I hope that God may help me learn more and more about journalism so I can put it into practice.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    From refugees to photojournalistsAziz Hassan Eidiie was born in 1990 in the Nuba village of Kauda. When war broke out in his home in 2011, he had to stop his schooling. He was able to resume it at the Soba Secondary School. Many of his photographs focus on the lives of the young men inside the camp.
    "I am happy to have become a photographer, because this was one of my dreams," he says.
    "I hope that God may help me learn more and more about journalism so I can put it into practice."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;This is Abraham Jojo, an 18-year old refugee student from Kauda in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan. He is here in Ajuong Thok without his parents. His aim is simply to study. On the weekends, he makes and bakes bread to sell it in the market to earn money to support himself. Even with all of these challenges, he still perseveres with his studies.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Aziz Hassan Eidiie
    "This is Abraham Jojo, an 18-year old refugee student from Kauda in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan. He is here in Ajuong Thok without his parents. His aim is simply to study. On the weekends, he makes and bakes bread to sell it in the market to earn money to support himself. Even with all of these challenges, he still perseveres with his studies."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;These four boys live alone on their compound with nobody to help them cook, clean, fetch water and firewood. They usually cooperate and get along to work together. They&#39;ve planted pumpkins on their compound that are now ready for harvest.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Aziz Hassan Eidiie
    "These four boys live alone on their compound with nobody to help them cook, clean, fetch water and firewood. They usually cooperate and get along to work together. They've planted pumpkins on their compound that are now ready for harvest."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 16
    Awatif Kawaja Matile is 20 years old. Education has always been very important to her. At ten, she walked long distances to attend her primary school. Later, she attended a private school, where she lived without her parents.&quot;I struggled because I didn&#39;t have their financial support to help me buy clothes, shoes and other materials,&quot; she admits. &lt;br /&gt;When the war broke out in 2011, she made her way to the Ajuong Thok Refugee Camp so that she could continue her studies. &quot;Being in school is an opportunity to learn, and to change your life from bad to better,&quot; she says, though she admits she doesn&#39;t view education as a cure-all. &quot;It doesn&#39;t mean that you will have a comfortable life; you may face challenges and problems, but education makes you a better person in the future. You must think and reason wisely,&quot; she says.As a participant in the project, she focused a lot on the everyday struggles of families in the camp.
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    From refugees to photojournalistsAwatif Kawaja Matile is 20 years old. Education has always been very important to her. At ten, she walked long distances to attend her primary school. Later, she attended a private school, where she lived without her parents."I struggled because I didn't have their financial support to help me buy clothes, shoes and other materials," she admits.
    When the war broke out in 2011, she made her way to the Ajuong Thok Refugee Camp so that she could continue her studies. "Being in school is an opportunity to learn, and to change your life from bad to better," she says, though she admits she doesn't view education as a cure-all. "It doesn't mean that you will have a comfortable life; you may face challenges and problems, but education makes you a better person in the future. You must think and reason wisely," she says.As a participant in the project, she focused a lot on the everyday struggles of families in the camp.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;She brought water from a distance, until she was tired. That is why she is resting. Water is fetched for cooking and keeping homes clean. But the problem is that people need bigger jerry cans, these small ones don&#39;t help much.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Awatif Kawaja Matile
    "She brought water from a distance, until she was tired. That is why she is resting. Water is fetched for cooking and keeping homes clean. But the problem is that people need bigger jerry cans, these small ones don't help much."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;This refugee family in Ajuong Thok is worried. They are thinking about the people that they left behind in the Nuba Mountains. Life in Ajuong Thok is very difficult for single mothers. If she needs to go to collect firewood or water, who will look after her child?&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Awatif Kawaja Matile
    "This refugee family in Ajuong Thok is worried. They are thinking about the people that they left behind in the Nuba Mountains. Life in Ajuong Thok is very difficult for single mothers. If she needs to go to collect firewood or water, who will look after her child?"
    Hide Caption
    10 of 16
    Richard Kunar is 25 years old. He, too, had to stop his schooling when war broke out. He trekked for five days to reach the Yida refugee camp in South Sudan. He ultimately moved to Ajuonk Thok, where he lives alone.
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    From refugees to photojournalistsRichard Kunar is 25 years old. He, too, had to stop his schooling when war broke out. He trekked for five days to reach the Yida refugee camp in South Sudan. He ultimately moved to Ajuonk Thok, where he lives alone.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;My name is James Bond, and I&#39;m from South Kordofan, a state with beautiful resources. I am 17, and I am only here in South Sudan because the war displaced me from home. I decided to keep this sheep in hopes that it will produce two or four or more, so that I can get married. Even though I live alone, it&#39;s no problem for me. As the book of Ecclesiastes says, there is time for everything.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Richard Kunar
    "My name is James Bond, and I'm from South Kordofan, a state with beautiful resources. I am 17, and I am only here in South Sudan because the war displaced me from home. I decided to keep this sheep in hopes that it will produce two or four or more, so that I can get married. Even though I live alone, it's no problem for me. As the book of Ecclesiastes says, there is time for everything."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 16
    Roda Tia Hamdan was pulled out of school as a young girl, because she needed to take care of her cousin.&quot;Even though I wanted to continue my education, my uncle wouldn&#39;t let me, because I was a babysitter,&quot; she recalls. At 11 years old, she started cutting grass to earn money for school fees, but soon afterward her education was stalled again due to the conflict in the Nuba Mountains. &quot;I dared to continue my studies as a refugee,&quot; she says. Like many in Ajuong Thok refugee camp, she arrived solo, without her parents. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;I went to live with my friend so that I wouldn&#39;t have to live alone,&quot; she says.
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    From refugees to photojournalistsRoda Tia Hamdan was pulled out of school as a young girl, because she needed to take care of her cousin."Even though I wanted to continue my education, my uncle wouldn't let me, because I was a babysitter," she recalls. At 11 years old, she started cutting grass to earn money for school fees, but soon afterward her education was stalled again due to the conflict in the Nuba Mountains. "I dared to continue my studies as a refugee," she says. Like many in Ajuong Thok refugee camp, she arrived solo, without her parents.
    "I went to live with my friend so that I wouldn't have to live alone," she says.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;The babysitter is surprised to be photographed. The mother is denying this young girl the right to education by having her look after her little sister.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Roda Tia Hamdan
    "The babysitter is surprised to be photographed. The mother is denying this young girl the right to education by having her look after her little sister."
    Hide Caption
    14 of 16
    Tutu Al-Hamar Tutu is a 24-year old student at Soba Secondary School in Ajuong Thok. &quot;Photography isn&#39;t simply something I want to do in Ajuon Thok; I want to go further and take photos of the conflict in Sudan,&quot; he says.
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    From refugees to photojournalistsTutu Al-Hamar Tutu is a 24-year old student at Soba Secondary School in Ajuong Thok. "Photography isn't simply something I want to do in Ajuon Thok; I want to go further and take photos of the conflict in Sudan," he says.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 16
    &lt;br /&gt;&quot;A young Nuban boy grazes his sheep in Ajuong Thok Refugee Camp. Nubans are famous for keeping cattle wherever they go. When there is conflict or war, people cannot keep animals. Ajuong Thok is a peaceful place where we can keep our animals safe.&quot;
    Photos: In their own words: Refugees turned storytellers
    Portfolio: Tutu Al-Hamar Tutu
    "A young Nuban boy grazes his sheep in Ajuong Thok Refugee Camp. Nubans are famous for keeping cattle wherever they go. When there is conflict or war, people cannot keep animals. Ajuong Thok is a peaceful place where we can keep our animals safe."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 16
    South Sudan refugee stories AdilSouth Sudan refugee stories Adil Khalid laugherSouth Sudan refugee stories Adil young hunterSouth Sudan refugee stories Adil Khalid IdrissSouth Sudan refugee stories AzizSouth Sudan refugee stories Aziz bakerSouth Sudan refugee stories Aziz boysSouth Sudan refugee stories AwatifSouth Sudan refugee stories Awatif water cansSouth Sudan refugee stories Awatif familySouth Sudan refugee stories RichardSouth Sudan refugee stories RichardSouth Sudan refugee stories RodaSouth Sudan refugee stories Roda babysitterSouth Sudan refugee stories TutuSouth Sudan stories Tutu boy grazing sheep
    The Sudan government, through a major charm offensive has managed to pull the US into their court. Money better spent on assisting their own people has gone to high priced Washington lobby groups and PR firms.

    'Worst atrocity you never heard of'

    Although neither a politician nor an economist, as the sole surgeon in the region for the past ten years, I've had a front seat view to many of the atrocities occurring here since the outbreak of civil war in June 2011.
    Most of the goings on here have garnered little international attention -- often overshadowed by the conflict in Syria or the events coming about as a result of the Arab spring.
    In fact, New York Times Columnist Nick Kristof referred to the conflict here as 'the worst atrocity you've never heard of' after visiting the region in June 2015.

    Children maimed and killed

    I've seen far too many children maimed, killed and burned to death by Sudan Air Force aerial bombardments and Sudan army artillery shelling to stay silent. I've watched 30 children at our hospital alone die from measles, a preventable illness, because vaccines were not allowed into rebel held territory. Improved humanitarian access?
    Olympic ambitions for Sudan&#39;s Nuba wrestlers
    Photos:
    Wrestling is very popular in parts of Sudan. Far more than just a game, it is a display of gallantry and valor, steeped in heritage.
    Photos:
    The Nuba wrestlers of SudanWrestling is very popular in parts of Sudan. Far more than just a game, it is a display of gallantry and valor, steeped in heritage.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Arenas such as this one in Hajj Yousif, Khartoum, host the events. The ring is far larger than that used in Olympic wrestling and is covered with sand rather than softer, vinyl-covered mats.
    Photos:
    The Nuba wrestlers of SudanArenas such as this one in Hajj Yousif, Khartoum, host the events. The ring is far larger than that used in Olympic wrestling and is covered with sand rather than softer, vinyl-covered mats.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    Wrestlers from Sudan have gained new traction within the sport&#39;s global community after the visit of a contingent from Japan.
    Photos:
    The Nuba wrestlers of SudanWrestlers from Sudan have gained new traction within the sport's global community after the visit of a contingent from Japan.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    Wrestling can change lives in Sudan, a country where 46.5% of the population live under the poverty line.
    Photos:
    The Nuba wrestlers of SudanWrestling can change lives in Sudan, a country where 46.5% of the population live under the poverty line.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Similar to street football in Brazil, wrestling is seen by many as a ticket out of the slums and into international stardom.
    Photos:
    The Nuba wrestlers of SudanSimilar to street football in Brazil, wrestling is seen by many as a ticket out of the slums and into international stardom.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    Wrestling arenas are male-dominated environments, but some women, including mother of the victorious wrestler Mujahid, do attend.
    Photos:
    The Nuba wrestlers of SudanWrestling arenas are male-dominated environments, but some women, including mother of the victorious wrestler Mujahid, do attend.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    IMG_0383.1IMG_0355IMG_0420IMG_0525IMG_0473IMG_0394
    We've just gone through a very difficult 6-month period of severe food shortages where most people were cutting back their food intake to one small meal per day. A recent survey done in Nuba showed the prevalence of global malnutrition in children to be at 24%.
    A small army of women were lined up at the hospital gates every day looking for food in exchange for work. We did what we could on our small scale but it was never enough. We used our own money to buy food from a distant market in order to feed our staff.
    The Nuba are an extremely tough and resilient lot and they've been through worse but is this any way to live your entire life?

    'We need peace'

    When I ask people here what they really want, they often respond that 'we need peace'. What is really needed in the Nuba Mountains, Darfur and Blue Nile is a real durable peace which addresses all of the root causes of conflict here -- everything from equal rights to marginalization to development.
    Sudan&#39;s wrestlers aim for Olympic glory
    spc african voices nuba wrestling sudan_00001604

      JUST WATCHED

      Sudan's wrestlers aim for Olympic glory

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sudan's wrestlers aim for Olympic glory 00:46
    To get this done, pressure on both sides is often needed to bring them to the negotiating table and make real changes.
    I'm afraid that the US government has lost some of its leverage with the Sudan government by the lifting of sanctions and the Sudan government no longer needs to behave well to get what they want.
    Perhaps I should let some of that Nuba eternal optimism wear off on me and believe that this new US engagement with the Sudan government will allow them to gently nudge them toward a peaceful resolution of conflict.