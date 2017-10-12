Story highlights Hurricane Ophelia's projected path will take the storm very close to Ireland and the United Kingdom

While rare, it is not unprecedented to have post-tropical storms reach the British Isles

(CNN) Tropical Storm Ophelia strengthened Wednesday into a hurricane, becoming the 10th consecutive named storm in the Atlantic to reach hurricane intensity.

But the storm's more lasting legacy may be its unusual northeasterly track towards Europe.

Hurricane Ophelia's projected path will take the storm very close to Ireland and the United Kingdom on Monday and Tuesday. And while cooler northern waters mean Ophelia won't have the intensity of recent storms that have slammed the US, it is still likely to pack hurricane-force winds.

Record hurricane streak

The consecutive hurricane streak began quietly on August 9 when Tropical Storm Franklin strengthened into the season's first hurricane while over the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm made landfall in Mexico that night as a Category 1 hurricane, causing only minimal damage.

