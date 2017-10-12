The week in 32 photos

Actors Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira hold some of "The Walking Dead" memorabilia that was donated Tuesday, October 10, to the National Museum of American History. The hit television show will air its 100th episode when the new season premieres on October 22.
Pope Francis jokes with Mario, the son of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who was visiting the Vatican with his family on Saturday, October 7.
Miss Belarus Aleksandra Chichikova waves to the crowd in Warsaw, Poland, after winning the Miss Wheelchair World beauty pageant on Saturday, October 7. She is flanked by Poland's Adriana Zawadzinska, left, and South Africa's Lebohang Monyatsi.
A car drives by uprooted trees in Hildesheim, Germany, on Friday, October 6. The trees were uprooted on purpose so they wouldn't fall on the road during the powerful storm Xavier.
Actress Debra Messing poses with her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, October 6.
A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Dino Alves during a fashion show in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday, October 7.
A deer walks in London's Richmond Park early in the morning on Friday, October 6.
People test virtual-reality headsets at the India Economic Summit in New Delhi on Friday, October 6.
Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the Jordan River, at the Yardenit baptismal site in Israel, on Saturday, October 7.
A vapor cone is seen behind a Swiss Air Force jet as it breaks the sound barrier during a demonstration in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, October 10.
Fans celebrate in a Cali, Colombia, street after the country's national soccer team qualified for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday, October 10.
A boy in Chennai, India, follows a municipal worker who was fumigating the area to prevent mosquitoes from breeding on Saturday, October 7. Several cases of the dengue virus have been reported in Chennai and adjoining areas, officials said.
Farmers load cattle on a boat on the lake Konigssee, near the German village of Schonau, on Saturday, October 7. The farmers were bringing the cows back from the alpine meadows where they stay during the summer.
People watch "Museum of the Moon," an installation by British artist Luke Jerram, as it is displayed at the Medical Garden in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Saturday, October 7. The artwork features detailed NASA images of the moon's surface.