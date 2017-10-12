Photos: The week in 32 photos Homes are destroyed in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, October 11. Deadly wildfires have been tearing through the state, destroying homes and businesses and prompting evacuation orders. In pictures: Wildfires ravage California's wine country Hide Caption 1 of 32

People watch a session of the Catalan Parliament during a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, October 10. The leader of Catalonia declared that the region had "earned the right" to independence, but he postponed a formal declaration in order to pursue dialogue with Spain.

A rocket carrying a satellite lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture on Tuesday, October 10. According to The Japan Times, the satellite is meant to improve the accuracy of GPS data for things like smartphones and self-driving vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pets a puppy that was given to him by Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, left, on Wednesday, October 11. It was a belated birthday gift for dog lover Putin, who was attending a summit in Sochi, Russia, along with Berdimuhamedov and other leaders of ex-Soviet nations.

Police officers detain protesters during an opposition rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, October 7. Russian police arrested 290 protesters in 26 cities as marches took place against President Vladimir Putin on his 65th birthday, according to independent monitoring group OVD. It is very difficult to legally organize protests in Russia, where public assembly laws have been tightened several times since Putin's current presidential term began in 2012.

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, stand for the National Anthem before an NFL football game in Indianapolis on Sunday, October 8. Pence, at the request of President Donald Trump, walked out of the stadium after players from the San Francisco 49ers took a knee during the anthem.

People look at a collapsed road in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, October 7. The island suffered widespread damage from Hurricane Maria.

Actors Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira hold some of "The Walking Dead" memorabilia that was donated Tuesday, October 10, to the National Museum of American History. The hit television show will air its 100th episode when the new season premieres on October 22.

A Garuda Indonesia pilot takes a selfie on the cockpit of a Boeing 747-400 during a ceremony in Tangerang, Indonesia, on Monday, October 9. The airline was retiring the last 747 in its fleet.

Pope Francis jokes with Mario, the son of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who was visiting the Vatican with his family on Saturday, October 7.

A health worker measures the height of a malnourished child near a camp in Palongkhali, Bangladesh, on Wednesday, October 11. More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar since late August, creating "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare," according to Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations.

Miss Belarus Aleksandra Chichikova waves to the crowd in Warsaw, Poland, after winning the Miss Wheelchair World beauty pageant on Saturday, October 7. She is flanked by Poland's Adriana Zawadzinska, left, and South Africa's Lebohang Monyatsi.

A car drives by uprooted trees in Hildesheim, Germany, on Friday, October 6. The trees were uprooted on purpose so they wouldn't fall on the road during the powerful storm Xavier.

Former firefighter Cole Haley, speaking in a Batesville, Mississippi, courtroom on Tuesday, October 10, tearfully describes how he found Jessica Chambers next to her burning car in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014. Chambers, 19, died after being set on fire in her car. Quinton Tellis, 29, faces a capital murder charge in her slaying. He has pleaded not guilty.

Actress Debra Messing poses with her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, October 6.

A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Dino Alves during a fashion show in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday, October 7.

A deer walks in London's Richmond Park early in the morning on Friday, October 6.

A historic barn burns in Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, October 9. Deadly wildfires have forced thousands of Californians to flee to safety.

People test virtual-reality headsets at the India Economic Summit in New Delhi on Friday, October 6.

Damaged vehicles are seen near London's Natural History Museum, where at least 11 people were injured when a car jumped the pavement and hit pedestrians on Saturday, October 7. The incident was not related to terrorism, police said, and a man who was detained at the scene was later released.

Christian pilgrims from Brazil are baptized in the Jordan River, at the Yardenit baptismal site in Israel, on Saturday, October 7.

A vapor cone is seen behind a Swiss Air Force jet as it breaks the sound barrier during a demonstration in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, October 10.

Fans celebrate in a Cali, Colombia, street after the country's national soccer team qualified for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday, October 10.

A boy in Chennai, India, follows a municipal worker who was fumigating the area to prevent mosquitoes from breeding on Saturday, October 7. Several cases of the dengue virus have been reported in Chennai and adjoining areas, officials said.

Farmers load cattle on a boat on the lake Konigssee, near the German village of Schonau, on Saturday, October 7. The farmers were bringing the cows back from the alpine meadows where they stay during the summer.

A woman in Monrovia, Liberia, casts her ballot in the country's presidential election on Tuesday, October 10.

A boy walks near a stranded boat in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, on Friday, October 6, after the passage of Tropical Storm Nate. Nate carved a path of devastation in Central America. At least 28 people were killed in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras. Hundreds were rescued from floodwaters and mudslides. Many lost power and running water.

People watch "Museum of the Moon," an installation by British artist Luke Jerram, as it is displayed at the Medical Garden in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Saturday, October 7. The artwork features detailed NASA images of the moon's surface.

US military personnel inspect the site where a helicopter burst into flames in Higashi, Japan, on Wednesday, October 11. US Marines had to make an emergency landing because of an in-flight fire, officials said. No injuries were reported.