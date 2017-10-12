3 weeks after Maria, Puerto Rico's pain is unending

(CNN) Thursday marks three weeks to the day since Hurricane Maria leveled Puerto Rico.

Since then, the island's 3.4 million American citizens have been plagued with power outages and a dangerous shortage of drinking water. More than a hundred people remain unaccounted for. Animal corpses rot in stagnant water, inviting infection and disease.

Over all of it, the shadow of debt looms. The estimated cost of Maria's damage is $95 billion -- almost an entire year's economic output for the island.

As Puerto Ricans continue to struggle to find basic necessities, President Trump criticized the island's dated infrastructure and implied that sending aid there was becoming too burdensome.

