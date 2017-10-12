It's impossible to call FEMA for food or help if your phone doesn't work

Story highlights Three weeks later, 80% of Puerto Rico is still without electricity.

Officials say aid is being distributed but residents say they haven't seen anything.

(CNN) "How do you reach FEMA when this is what is distributed?" says CNN's Leyla Santiago, pointing to a piece of paper.

"It's got a number. It's got a website. But in an area where there is no cell service and there is no Internet, that's a problem."

FEMA is distributing these notices in Puerto Rico directing residents to seek help by accessing the internet or using their phones.

Santiago is standing in Utuado, a central mountainous region of Puerto Rico.

It's been three weeks since Hurricane Maria hit but the area is still devastated.

Officials say help is flowing to those who need it, but the people Santiago encounters tell a very different story.

