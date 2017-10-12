Letters of sympathy are pouring into Las Vegas

(CNN) The cards and letters, filled with messages of sympathy and hope, pour in from around the world.

Addressed to Las Vegas City Hall, they offer heartfelt condolences over the October 1 mass shooting that left 58 dead, nearly 500 injured and psychic scars across the Nevada desert city.

The flood of mail started after the city's social media team launched Hearts4Vegas, a campaign for people looking for ways to help Las Vegas heal.

"They wanted to try to help Las Vegas in some way," Jace Radke, a senior public information officer for the city, told CNN. "They wanted to do something."

Hundreds of cards and letters have arrived in recent days, both through the mail and dropped into an aqua blue box sitting outside City Hall . Adorning the box is an image of nine red balloon hearts against a white circle, above the phrase, "Hearts 4 Vegas."