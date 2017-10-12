Photos: Mata's life in the United States Mata, as she is known, became part of Jessica and Adam Davis' family, along with their daughters Abby, left, and Taylor and sons Owen, center, and Isaac.

Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Mata's life in the United States Abby Davis gives Mata a kiss the day she officially became part of the family.

Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Mata's life in the United States Jessica Davis says her children and Mata became fast friends, bonding over bubbles and games of tag.

Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Mata's life in the United States Mata saw snow in the US, a rarity in Uganda. Upon her return, she shared this picture with other children in her village.

Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Mata's life in the United States "If our child had been taken from us, we would want our child back," says Adam Davis, with Jessica and Mata.

Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Mata's life in the United States The Davis family made sure there was a crowd at the airport to welcome Mata to the US. They had a smaller goodbye party when Mata returned home. "We were trying not to cry, because Mata was happy," Jessica says.

Hide Caption 6 of 7