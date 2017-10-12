Man beaten by white supremacists in Charlottesville is arrested

Story highlights DeAndre Harris was beaten during the Charlottesville protests in August

A recent warrant for his arrest is an attempt to "re-victimize" him, his attorney says

(CNN) In an incident captured on video and widely shared online, a black man was beaten by several white attackers in a parking garage during August's rally by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now the man, DeAndre Harris, is facing an allegation that he injured a white supremacist that day.

Harris, 20, turned himself in Thursday morning and was released on an unsecured bond after being served a warrant charging him with unlawful wounding, the Charlottesville Police Department said.

It happened after an alleged victim, Harold Ray Crews, went to the local magistrate's office and asked for a warrant for Harris' arrest, police said. A detective verified the facts and issued a warrant, police said.

No further details about the warrant or the incident that precipitated it have been made public.