(CNN) Firefighters suit up, grab their oxygen tanks, jump on the firetruck without asking questions -- and set off to battle the wildfires burning in Northern California.

In the days since the first fire broke out, heartbreaking images showing firefighters taking a much needed break wherever they can have been circulating on social media.

A group of Sebastopol Fire Department firefighters sought solace on the ground using a rock as a pillow -- just to get a few moments of rest before heading back out to the fireline.

Finally getting a night's sleep

Wednesday night, Rincon Valley Fire Protection District firefighters in Windsor had their first decent night's sleep since Sunday.