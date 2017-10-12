Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a new tirade against the US, criticizing its support for Kurdish fighters in Syria and a series of other thorny bilateral issues.

Erdogan slammed Washington Thursday for giving "weapons for free to a terror organization," a reference to the YPG, a key US ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

The US and Turkey have been at loggerheads for more than a week, following the arrest of a US consular staff member in Turkey. Metin Topuz, a Turkish national who works for the US consulate in Istanbul, is the second US staff member in Turkey to be detained this year.

Relations between the US and Turkey have been on a downward spiral since a failed coup in 2016. Erdogan blames the US for sheltering a Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the coup.

