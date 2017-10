Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched a new tirade against the US, criticizing its support for Kurdish fighters in Syria and a series of other thorny bilateral issues.

Erdogan slammed Washington Thursday for giving "weapons for free to a terror organization," a reference to the YPG, a key US ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

The US and Turkey have been at loggerheads for more than a week, following the arrest of a US consular staff member in Turkey. Metin Topuz, a Turkish national who works for the US consulate in Istanbul, is the second US staff member in Turkey to be detained this year.

Both sides have frozen their non-immigrant visa services in each other's countries and Erdogan said he no longer recognized the authority of US Ambassador John Bass.

Relations between the US and Turkey have been on a downward spiral since a failed coup in 2016. Erdogan blames the US for sheltering a Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the coup.

