Story highlights Puerto Rico remains in crisis conditions after Hurricane Maria

Trump's response to Puerto Rico stands in contrast to his tweets following hurricanes Harvey and Irma

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that the United States cannot aid hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico "forever," offering the island territory a dramatically different level of commitment than he extended Texas and Florida after hurricanes rocked each of those states.

Thursday's Twitter messages from Trump compound previous statements saying the US territory has not done enough for itself during clean-up efforts and Twitter fights with Puerto Rican officials, such as San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz‏.

"Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend," Trump tweeted Thursday. "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!"

Puerto Rico remains in crisis conditions after Hurricane Maria made landfall late last month. Nearly three weeks after the hurricane hit, 83% of Puerto Rico is without power, according to the Puerto Rican government, much of the 3.4 million-person island is without clean water, and the death toll has jumped to 45 with at least 113 people unaccounted for.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that residents on the island have reportedly been trying to obtain water from Superfund sites -- bodies of water contaminated by hazardous waste.

