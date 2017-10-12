Trump begins Obamacare dismantling with executive order

(CNN) President Donald Trump is taking his first steps to fulfill his vow to dismantle Obamacare on Thursday, signing an executive order that he says will bring affordable health insurance to millions more people.

The executive order would direct federal agencies to study how to make it easier for small businesses, and possibly individuals, to join together and buy health insurance, a senior administration official said Thursday.

Separately, the order would allow consumers to buy short-term policies, which don't have to comply with Obamacare's protections for those with pre-existing conditions. Also, it looks to broaden the ability of employers to give workers money to buy their own coverage.

The changes could take six months or more to take effect, the official said.

Supporters say these moves will make health insurance more affordable for millions of people.

