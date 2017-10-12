Trump friend Tom Barrack: The President is not isolated

Story highlights Trump's long-time friend Tom Barrack spoke to CNN

"The President is disintermediating the establishment. That's what he was sent there to do. He's a revolutionary and warrior of sorts"

"Today you have the best adults in the sandbox you've ever had at the White House"

Washington (CNN) Businessman Tom Barrack has been a close friend of Donald Trump's for decades, and is now known as one of the President's whisperers, speaking with the commander-in-chief regularly and offering his advice from the outside.

His name has been bandied about as a potential White House chief of staff -- a prospect the current holder of the job, John Kelly, downplayed on Thursday, saying he wasn't going anywhere.

Barrack is a staunch defender of Trump's who concedes that he's been thrown by some of Trump's more inflammatory tweets and statements. But in an interview with CNN on Thursday, he insisted that was Trump's point: to dislodge the political status quo in an attempt to drive forward his agenda.

"When I say sometimes that things have shocked me, it's not unlike all of us," Barrack told CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger in an interview on "The Situation Room." "The President is disintermediating the establishment. That's what he was sent there to do. He's a revolutionary and warrior of sorts."

It's a sunny assessment of a President who's been described by other friends and aides as increasingly angry, frustrated by a stalled legislative agenda and hemmed in by a strict new chief of staff.

Read More