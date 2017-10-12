Story highlights Octaviano Larrazolo was the first Hispanic in the US Senate

Larrazolo was born in Mexico and became a US citizen

He also served as the governor of New Mexico

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, CNN Politics is taking a look back at some of the most influential Hispanics in US political history.

Washington (CNN) While the immigration debate continues, sometimes it's nice to stop and think about the accomplishments and contributions of immigrants from the past. Case in point: Octaviano Larrazolo, the first Hispanic to serve in the US Senate.

Before serving as a state attorney in Texas, Larrazolo worked as a court clerk and studied law at night. He moved to New Mexico to practice law.

He began his political aspirations with the Democratic Party. Larrazolo ran three unsuccessful campaigns to serve as a territorial delegate to Congress. But it was his loyalty to New Mexico's Hispanic community that drove him to leave the party.