Facebook COO won't reveal details of company's Russia probe

(CNN) Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg will not say whether her company has identified similarities in how Russian agents and Donald Trump's presidential campaign used the social media platform ahead of the 2016 election.

In an interview with Axios on Thursday, Sandberg repeatedly refused to answer when asked whether Facebook had seen an overlap in how Russians and the Trump campaign targeted their ads toward users.

The question of overlap is of potential significance for special counsel Robert Mueller and congressional investigators as they look for evidence of collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign.

Sandberg did say that Facebook and Congress would release data on the Russian ad targeting when they release the ads to the public next month.

"We know we have a responsibility to prevent everything we can from this happening on our platforms," Sandberg said, "and so we told Congress and the intelligence committees that when they are ready to release the ads, we are ready to help them."

