Story highlights Loretta Lynch is the latest Obama-era official who will be questioned by Congress

Lynch will likely be questioned about her handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe

(CNN) Loretta Lynch, former President Barack Obama's attorney general who has long been a target of Republicans, is scheduled to meet with Capitol Hill investigators next week as part of the Russia inquiries, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Lynch is expected to voluntarily meet next week with both the House and Senate intelligence committees and could also meet with the Senate judiciary committee, sources said.

Lynch is the latest Obama official who will be questioned by Congress as multiple committees try to assess how Russia meddled in the election, whether there was any collusion with the Trump campaign and whether the Obama administration did enough to thwart the Russian efforts. Samantha Power, Obama's ambassador to the United Nations, is scheduled to testify before the House intelligence committee on Friday in a closed session, multiple sources say.

A Lynch spokesperson declined to comment.

Lynch, who became Obama's attorney general in 2015, will undoubtedly be questioned about her handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation while attorney general. She has been scrutinized over her meeting on a Phoenix airport tarmac in June 2016 with former President Bill Clinton while the investigation was ongoing.

