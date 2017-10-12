Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump officially announced Thursday the nomination of Kirstjen Nielsen, John Kelly's former principal deputy chief of staff, to be the new nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

At a formal White House event to announce the nomination, Trump spoke highly of Nielsen and her "sterling reputation as a dedicated leader whose number one priority was the security of our citizens, not politics or ideology."

Trump added: "That sets her apart."

After Trump's remarks, Nielsen said it was a privilege to have worked at the White House and DHS, and she implied that she shares the administration's priorities when it comes to national security.

"I share the President's commitment to the security of the county and the safety of the American people," she said. "Truly, there is nothing more valuable than to feel safe in your own country."

Read More