(CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly made a rare -- and surprise -- appearance in the White House press briefing room on Thursday with the express goal of making one thing clear: He wasn't quitting, or getting fired.

"I don't think I'm being fired today and I am not so frustrated in this job that I'm thinking of leaving," Kelly joked, knocking down whispers that he might be the latest Trump Cabinet official to head for the exits.

But it was what Kelly said later -- answering a question from reporters in the room -- that was even more revealing about how he views the reach and limits of his job.

"I was not brought to this job to control anything but the flow of information to our President so he can make the best decisions," said Kelly.

What's not said in that quote -- but certainly hangs in the air around it -- is this: No one can control Donald Trump. So why try?

