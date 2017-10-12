Kelly: 'I don't think I'm being fired today'

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff John Kelly, making a rare appearance before reporters Thursday, rejected reports that he would soon be departing the White House.

"I don't think I'm being fired today and I am not so frustrated in this job that I'm thinking of leaving," Kelly said in a light-hearted moment with reporters.

Kelly called the job the hardest and most important job he's ever had, but not the best job he's had, saying that that the best job he's ever had was when he was an enlisted Marine.

Asked by a reporter if he was frustrated at all, Kelly said, "No, I'm not frustrated."

Kelly went on to say that his only frustration is "when I come to work in the morning and I read about things that I allegedly said or think that Mr. Trump allegedly said or people who are going to be fired and it's just not true. I mean no disrespect to you all."

Read More