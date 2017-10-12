Story highlights The new measure comes about a month after Congress passed $15 billion in aid

(CNN) The House will vote Thursday on a disaster relief bill following a series of devastating hurricanes and massive wildfires that have ravished parts of the United States.

While the Trump administration requested $29 billion in supplemental spending last week, it asked for additional resources Tuesday night, including $4.9 billion to specifically to fund a loan program that Puerto Rico can use to address basic functions like infrastructure needs.

The bill stood at $36.5 billion as of Wednesday afternoon.

"‎We think it's critical that we pass this legislation this week to get the people of California the help they need, to support the victims, and also to help the communities still recovering and dealing with the problems with the hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria," House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters Wednesday.

The new measure comes roughly a month after Congress passed $15 billion in new emergency aid, but that was before Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico and before a deadly wave of wildfires in California amplified an existing problem with wildfires out West.

