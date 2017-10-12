FEMA actually can stay in Puerto Rico indefinitely

Story highlights FEMA is still spending millions on recovery from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Gustav in 2008

Money is also being spent on floods in Iowa in 2008, Tennessee in 2010, North Dakota in 2011 and Colorado in 2013

President Donald Trump said first responders can't stay in Puerto Rico "forever" with disaster relief

(CNN) President Donald Trump tweeted that first responders can't stay in Puerto Rico "forever," but if history is any indicator, they can definitely stay there for a long time.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency can (and does) stay involved in disaster relief for years after major catastrophes. In fact, FEMA is still spending money on relief efforts in the wake of a few major storms that are a decade (or even more) old.

More than a dozen years after Hurricane Katrina pounded the Gulf Coast, FEMA was slated to dole out nearly half a billion dollars in fiscal year 2017 to fund relief efforts, mostly in Louisiana, after the hurricane and subsequent storms Rita and Wilma.

The agency is also still spending millions of dollars this year on recovery plans in the wake of Hurricanes Gustav in Louisiana and Ike in Texas from 2008. In fact, FEMA has already spent $2 million in Puerto Rico relief this year -- connected to Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Significant relief efforts remain underway in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, totaling over $1.4 billion this year in disaster recovery money, plus another $1.2 billion this year after Hurricane Matthew last year.

