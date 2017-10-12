(CNN) President Donald Trump sent a stern warning to Puerto Rico on Thursday morning via Twitter. "We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever," Trump tweeted.

Trump's message is clear: Our work here is (almost) done.

That tweet from Trump seems to ignore that:

Puerto Rico is a part of the US

Trump never issued any similar ultimatum to Texas or Florida in the wake of hurricanes that crippled those states

Vice President Mike Pence said in Puerto Rico last week that "We will be here for the long haul"

Let's put aside those obvious contradictions and assess whether Trump's claims that significant progress is being made in Puerto Rico is born out by the numbers.

