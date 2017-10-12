Charlottesville suing to stop private militias at future rallies

Story highlights The Charlottesville City Council voted Thursday morning to join a lawsuit

The new lawsuit will be filed against self-described militia groups

(CNN) Two months after the deadly white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, the city and a group of local business owners headed to court Thursday to file a novel lawsuit to prevent what they call "private militia" groups from wreaking havoc on the town once again.

Using state laws prohibiting "unlawful paramilitary activity" and private citizens from falsely posing as law enforcement, the new lawsuit was filed against more than more than 20 individuals, self-described militia groups, and white nationalist organizations, including several leaders of the "Unite the Right" rally back in August.

The Charlottesville City Council voted in open session Thursday morning to join the suit, now alongside dozens of local businesses and neighborhood associations.



Hours of video footage captured men at a Friday night rally in August with Tiki torches marching onto the University of Virginia's campus screaming, "Jews will not replace us!" Later Saturday, men with firearms, batons and riot shields wearing combat boots, military-grade body armor, and camouflage uniforms descended upon the city.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and dozens more were injured after a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

