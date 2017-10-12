Lawsuit filed against Charlottesville protesters

Story highlights The lawsuit seeks an injunction barring these white nationalist groups from staging future rallies in the city

It was filed in federal district court in Virginia Wednesday night

(CNN) Nearly a dozen people are suing white supremacists who were protesting in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the summer, alleging emotional and physical trauma from the protesters' threats and violence.

In the first lawsuit stemming from the protests that left one woman dead and dozens injured, the 11 plaintiffs -- some of whom are unnamed, citing their own security concerns -- claim they were injured, harassed, intimidated and assaulted by the white supremacist groups in the city.

The lawsuit was filed in federal district court in Virginia Wednesday night.

Twenty-five individuals and groups have been named as defendants for allegedly terrorizing the residents of the city, including alleged white nationalist ringleaders Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer.

The lawsuit is being led by high-profile attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Karen Dunn. Kaplan successfully argued for Edith Windsor in the landmark Supreme Court case striking down the Defense of Marriage Act, granting same-sex married couples federal recognition for the first time. Dunn is a former assistant US Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Read More