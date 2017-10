Father of freed Taliban hostage: 'He wants to be home'

Story highlights The family was recently freed by the Pakistani Army

"We're living in a miracle," father says

Washington (CNN) A Canadian held hostage by a Taliban-linked group wants to return home, his father said Thursday, even though he declined to board a military plane bound for the US.

Josh Boyle, captured five years ago with his American wife Caitlin Coleman by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network in Afghanistan, was freed Thursday.

But Boyle refused to board the US plane over concerns that he could face arrest, a senior US official said.

Boyle was previously married to the sister of Omar Kadhr, a Canadian imprisoned for 10 years at the US detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, after fighting US troops in Afghanistan.

The US official said there are some questions surrounding Boyle's past, but the Department of Justice said he did not face arrest. "Coleman and Boyle are not charged with any federal crime and, as such, we do not seek their arrest," spokesman Wyn Hornbuckle said.

Read More