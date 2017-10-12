Bowe Bergdahl to enter plea in desertion case

Washington (CNN) The US Army will conduct a court-martial hearing in the desertion case of Bowe Bergdahl, who is expected to enter a plea before the court.

The court-martial will take place in a Fort Bragg courtroom on Monday, according to a media advisory from the US Army Forces Command.

Bergdahl is charged with desertion and endangering fellow soldiers after he disappeared from his base in Afghanistan in June 2009 and was held in captivity by the Taliban until May 2014.

He was released by the Taliban in a prisoner swap for five detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

Former President Barack Obama did not grant Bergdahl's request for a pardon before leaving office despite commuting 330 sentences just 24 hours ahead of transferring power to President Donald Trump.

