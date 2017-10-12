Trump admin delays decision on $17B Boeing, Iran aircraft deal

Story highlights The Department of Justice's request aims to push Thursday's original court-ordered deadline to January

Boeing has argued that making the details of the sale available in court would harm its posture in the marketplace

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration asked a Chicago federal court Thursday for a two-month deadline extension on its decision assessing whether revealing secret details of a $17 billion commercial aircraft deal between Iran and Boeing would interfere with US foreign policy by obstructing a key component of the Iranian nuclear deal.

Filed just one day before President Donald Trump is expected to announce plans to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, the Department of Justice request aims to push Thursday's original court-ordered deadline to January.

While court documents cite a need for more time to review the potential national security implications behind Boeing's request to keep the terms of its deal with Iran confidential, the Justice Department's request to delay a decision involving the aerospace giant ahead of Friday's major policy announcement on Iran is raising questions.

The push to reveal secret details behind the controversial commercial aircraft deal is led by the Leibovitch family who, as victims of Iranian state sponsored terrorism, obtained a $67 million award against Iran in US federal court.

Unable to collect that money, the family filed for Boeing to disclose the terms of its aircraft deal with the Islamic Republic to determine whether Iran maintains reachable assets in the US -- a sale that was permitted only after Iran and the Obama administration's 2015 nuclear agreement.

