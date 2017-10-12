Trump to Puerto Rico: It's your own fault

Story highlights Raul Reyes: Seeming to be blame Puerto Rico for crisis, Trump ready to wash his hands of it

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) What did Puerto Rico ever do to Donald Trump? On Thursday morning, the tweeter in chief struck again, and it wasn't pretty. It showed a shocking lack of compassion, if not outright heartlessness toward the Americans suffering on the island.

Around 6:50 a.m., Trump tweeted, "Puerto Rico survived the hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making, says Sharyl Attkisson." Attkisson is a journalist with a show on the Sinclair Broadcast Group, but that is beside the point.

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

In another tweet Thursday morning, Trump decried the "lack of accountability" and noted that the island's infrastructure was "a disaster" before the hurricane.

...accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

He seemed to be attempting to quote the governor, while at the same time absolving himself of accountability for this crisis.

But let's be clear: If there is a "lack of accountability," Trump should fix it, by ordering the Department of Homeland of Security (which oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency) to remedy the situation. And mentioning that Puerto Rico's infrastructure was in bad shape before Hurricane Maria sure seems like a way to deflect blame for conditions now.