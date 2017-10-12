Classroom Kaepernicks: Can students and teachers take a knee?

Story highlights David C. Bloomfield: Students have a constitutional right, but for teachers it's a little more complicated

David C. Bloomfield is Professor of education leadership, law and policy at Brooklyn College and The CUNY Graduate Center. He is the author of "American Public Education Law, 3rd Edition," among other works. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) After repeated weeks of NFL protests, a number of students across the country are following players' example, silently linking arms or kneeling during patriotic ceremonies, testing teachers' tolerance. Students in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, Manatee County, Florida, and Houston have all complained of district opposition to protests.

But students have a well-established constitutional right to do so.

In West Virginia v. Barnette (1943) the Supreme Court held that public school students have a First Amendment right to remain silent during the pledge and, by extension, any patriotic rite. Following this edict, many districts echo the New York City Public Schools Student Bill of Rights, clearly stating that students may "decline to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance or stand for the pledge." (Private schools are generally exempt from any of these requirements, so they can require student participation.)

In addition to Barnette's clear direction regarding sitting out these ceremonies, silent nondisruptive political protest is constitutionally protected under another student First Amendment case, Tinker v. Des Moines (1969). This means that public school pupils -- and those in charter schools, because they're publicly funded -- can usually take a knee. If, however, that action or linking arms demonstrably reduces instructional time or creates physical disruption without according opponents a "heckler's veto," school leaders may reasonably limit the activity.

Despite these cases, students are regularly pressured by district officials to stand for the pledge. In Midland, Texas, students were told they had to stand for the pledge until the American Civil Liberties Union got involved. A Detroit-area teacher is under investigation for allegedly snatching a black middle school student out of his chair for failing to stand for the pledge.

