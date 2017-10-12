Rival Palestinian factions announce milestone reconciliation agreement

Story highlights Long-standing rivals agree accord

Deal could mean the end of a decade-long rift between the West Bank and Gaza

Jerusalem (CNN) Hailed as the end of a "dark division," long-time Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas have reached a reconciliation agreement after a decade of failed attempts and often bitter acrimony, according to statements from the factions.

Hamas media spokesman Taher al-Nouno posted on social media that an agreement had been reached early Thursday morning.

"The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, announced that an agreement was reached at dawn today between Fatah and Hamas," al-Nouno posted on his Facebook page.

Fatah Central Committee member Zakaria al-Agha posted on Facebook, "The dark division has ended. Thank God and our congratulations to our Palestinian people everywhere."

Fatah spokesman Usama Qawasmi confirmed a comprehensive reconciliation agreement had been reached between Fatah and Hamas "under Egyptian blessing."

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah ahead of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's visit to Gaza.

