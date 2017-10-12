(CNN) Astronomers have made an unexpected discovery about Haumea, a mysterious dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system.

It has a ring around it.

Until now, such rings had only been found around the four giant, outer planets -- Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

"It is the first time a ring has been discovered around a trans-Neptunean object (an object further away from the sun than Neptune)," José Luis Ortiz, researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), whose study of Haumea was published in "Nature" on Wednesday, said in a press release.

"It shows that the presence of rings could be much more common than was previously thought, in our solar system as well as in other planetary systems."

