Las Vegas survivor facing life with bullet fragments in her brain

Story highlights Tina Frost was shot in the head during the Las Vegas concert massacre

Her right eye was removed and she will need reconstructive surgery

(CNN) Tina Frost and her boyfriend were among thousands who packed the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas strip.

The couple had arrived with a group and were there for an evening of fun, music and good company.

But as country music star Jason Aldean performed, gunfire erupted and a deadly rain of bullets began falling on the crowd. Frost, 27, was among the almost 500 who were injured in the carnage -- a bullet striking her above the right eye.

Boyfriend Austin Hughes was unhurt and, with help from a stranger, carried Frost to a nearby truck. Hughes held his shirt to Frost's wound until they arrived at a hospital.

Read More