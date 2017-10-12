Spanish pilot dies in crash after National Day parade

(CNN) A Eurofighter jet has crashed, killing its pilot, as it was returning to a military base in Spain's southeast on Thursday, the country's air force said.

The aircraft had been involved in a military display in Madrid during National Day celebrations and was on the approach to the Los Llanos Air Base on the outskirts of Albacete.

"As a result of the accident, which happened while maneuvering for landing, the pilot of the aircraft has passed away," the Spanish Air Face confirmed in a series of tweets from their official account.

First responders attended the scene on farmland near the base after receiving a call around midday local (7 a.m. ET), Reuters reported

The cause of the crash was unclear and the Ministry of Defense has launched an investigation, the air force added.

