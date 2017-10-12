Italian dog owner wins sick pay for looking after pet

(CNN) An Italian academic and dog owner has won the right to sick pay, after she took time off work to care for her poorly pet.

The woman, who was only identified as Anna, asked for two days' leave because the ill animal needed constant medical supervision before it could be taken into surgery.

When her employer, Rome's La Sapienza University , refused her request, she appealed, demanding her right to paid leave as a public servant.

Italy's Penal Code prohibits the abandonment of pets, and says keeping an animal in conditions that may cause it to suffer is a crime; both are punishable with jail time or a hefty fine.

The university reconsidered the case, and ruled in the woman's favor, granting her the leave allowance traditionally used for workers dealing with serious personal or family problems, according to the Italian Anti-Vivisection League (LAV), an animal rights organization which offered Anna legal advice.

