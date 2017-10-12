Pitbull sees Trump's 'true colors' on Puerto Rico relief

(CNN) Mr. Worldwide has made it clear he sees President Trump's "true colors."

"His true colors are real simple," Pitbull told CNN on Wednesday. "It's about money, it's about power, and when you're raised that way, it goes to show you what your true priorities are."

The rapper's criticism comes just before Trump posted a tweet on Thursday, warning federal aid for Puerto Rico won't last "forever." The U.S House of Representatives is set to vote on a disaster relief bill as the island still reels from a lack of electricity, access to public health and a rising death toll.

Pitbull spoke out against Trump's handling of Puerto Rico relief, including the president's visit to the U.S. territory last week.

