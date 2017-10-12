James Van Der Beek says male executive groped him

Story highlights The actor says a male executive accosted him

He joins fellow actor Terry Crews in coming forward

(CNN) Women aren't the only ones compelled to share their stories in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Actor James Van Der Beek revealed in a series of tweets that he was groped by a male executive.

The "Dawson's Creek" star tweeted late Wednesday about Weinstein, who has been accused of raping women and harassing them. His alleged actions were detailed in two explosive stories, published in the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine.

"For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective," Van Der Beek wrote. "Also for anyone brushing off harassment as 'boys being boys.'"

