Wonder Woman, Winnie the Pooh creators fodder for brilliant biopics

(CNN) In the what-are-the-odds department, two movies open this week about creators of beloved 20th-century characters, Wonder Woman and Winnie the Pooh, and both are extremely good. Forced into a choice, give the little bear and "Goodbye Christopher Robin" the edge over "Professor Marston & the Wonder Women."

Each film falls into the category of a remarkable true story that, even allowing for a degree of cinematic embellishment, can leave you wondering why you haven't heard more about it.

"Christopher Robin" focuses on Pooh creator A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his young son (newcomer Will Tilston), whose stuffed animals and an idyllic, rustic retreat provided the foundation for one of children's literature's most enduring figures.

Emotionally wounded by his service during World War I, Milne wanted to write an antiwar book, but stumbled into the children's project through time spent alone with his child, while his jet-setting wife (Margot Robbie, fine but in a relatively minor role) gallivanted around.

In ways, the movie is tonally similar to "Finding Neverland," the splendid 2004 biopic about Peter Pan creator J.M. Barrie. But "Christopher Robin" has a darker tone, largely because the actual little boy shared a name with his fictional alter ego, and was thus rather callously used as a promotional gimmick in connection with the books. (The ad campaign does the movie no favors by making it look more uplifting than it often is.)

