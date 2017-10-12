CNN 10 - October 13, 2017

On today's edition of CNN 10, we're explaining an executive order concerning health care in America, a meteoric rise in the value of a cyber currency, and a CNN Hero's work to help amputees in San Antonio, Texas. You'll also see what happened after a trio of bears gained access to a pizzeria in Colorado.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Name one of the two states where Hurricane Nate made landfall in the U.S. as a Category 1 storm.

2. Besides South Korea, name one of the two other countries that shares a border with North Korea.

3. On what date did North Korea celebrate the founding of the Korean Workers' Party, the nation's elite political party?

4. What is the name of the Obama Administration rule regarding carbon dioxide limits that the Trump Administration announced plans to repeal?

5. What is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., an issue that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years?

6. What is the name of the hot, dry winds that blow across California in the fall, potentially fanning the flames of wildfires?

7. Doctors who are planning to work in Antarctica typically have what internal organ removed beforehand, even if they are healthy at the time?

8. Name the two precious metals that a recent study detected in Swiss sewage systems and estimated to be worth $2 million and $1.8 million.

9. What kind of action did U.S. President Donald Trump take yesterday in an effort to weaken Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act?

10. Name the controversial currency whose single unit reached a value of more than $5,200 in trading on Thursday.

TRANSCRIPT

