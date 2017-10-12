(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump took his first steps toward dismantling Obamacare, signing an executive order that broadly tasks the administration with developing policies to increase health care competition and choice. Trump says it will bring affordable care to millions more people. But it could also destabilize Obamacare by siphoning out younger and healthier Americans from the exchanges.
-- Trump told Puerto Ricans that the federal government's emergency responders can't stay on the island "forever." Meanwhile, Trump has made no public indication that the federal government is pulling back on its response in Texas and Florida, which were also struck by severe hurricanes recently.
-- Chief of Staff John Kelly delivered some strong messages at today's White House press briefing: He's not quitting, he's not getting fired and it's not his job to control the President. Kelly also defended Trump's tweet about Puerto Rico and slammed the press. Catch up on the latest here.
-- An American-Canadian family has been freed after being held captive by the Taliban for five years, but one of the freed hostages is now refusing to board a US plane.
-- A company is making millions from a little red pill that's being pushed on the elderly, when it may not be necessary or safe.
-- Russian efforts to meddle in American politics didn't end at Facebook and Twitter. A CNN investigation of a Russian-linked account shows its tentacles extended to YouTube, Tumblr and even Pokémon Go.
-- Police in London and New York are investigating allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein as accusations against him mount.
-- Actress Rose McGowan, who has been tweeting about the Harvey Weinstein scandal since it broke, was temporarily blocked on Twitter.
-- Women aren't the only ones sharing their stories in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal: James Van Der Beek of "Dawson's Creek" revealed that he was groped by a male executive.