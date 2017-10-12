Mata is reunited with her family
Mata was reunited with her mother in their Ugandan village. "I had not realized that I had gone through a process to take away my parental rights completely," her mother told a Ugandan court.
Adam Davis, right, accompanied Namata on her return journey to Uganda while his wife, Jessica, stayed home with their children. "If our child had been taken from us," he said, "we would want our child back."
Mata, as she's known, shows village children a photo of her playing in the snow while she lived with the Davises in Ohio.
Mata holds her baby sister, whom she first met via Skype while talking with her mother from Ohio. It was during that call that Mata realized her mother hadn't given her up for adoption. "My mom was tricked," she says.
Mata back home in her village in Uganda. As her English improved during her time in the US, she spoke glowingly about her mother -- which didn't match the story her adoptive parents had been told.
Mata told her adoptive parents how she and her mother cooked together, went to church together and walked to school together. The paperwork from the adoption agency said Mata had never attended school.
Mata's mother, left, thought she was giving her daughter a chance at a better education, not giving her away for adoption. When the Davises learned of the deception, they knew they had to return Mata to her mother.
Mata, left, and Violah were taken from the same village and adopted by two US families. After they were returned to their mothers, the girls became fast friends.